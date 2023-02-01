US Markets
Kazakhstan says oil exports via CPC pipeline to grow 8.7% in 2023

February 01, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

ALMATY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan aims to boost oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system by 8.7% year-on-year to 56.5 million tonnes in 2023, the vice energy minister said on Wednesday.

CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil, takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines.

Kazakhstan is the second-biggest oil producer among the ex-Soviet countries after Russia, pumping around 1.5 million barrels per day, and both countries are members of the OPEC+ group to coordinate oil production.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

