Kazakhstan says close to taking over ArcelorMittal unit

October 31, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

ASTANA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's government is close to finalising the takeover of ArcelorMittal's local unit and has no plans to resell it to foreign investors afterwards, Kazakh Industry Minister Kanat Sharlapayev said on Tuesday.

Sharlapayev told reporters the government would not spend money from the budget on the deal, but did not say how much Kazakhstan was going to pay for the Temirtau steel mill or how it would finance the takeover.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sonali Paul)

