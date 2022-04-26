Kazakhstan restores crude output after CPC terminal repairs, sources say

Refiles to amend the dateline and fix the reporting credit

April 26 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has ramped up crude production over the last few days, sources familiar with the data told Reuters, after having to curtail it due to a bottleneck on its major exports pipeline.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline and Black Sea terminal, which ship about 80% of Kazakh crude exports, returned to full capacity on April 23 after working at half capacity for several weeks due to storm-damaged mooring points.

On April 24-25, Kazakhstan's crude output jumped to 253,400-254,700 tonnes per day from 192,200-231,700 tonnes per day, the range where it remained during the CPC terminal's partial outage, sources said.

Chevron-led CVX.N Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan's largest producer, has raised output by 30% to 84,738 tonnes per day, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating has increased output by 11% to 33,016 tonnes per day, and production at another giant field, Kashagan, has jumped 22% to 50.930 tonnes per day, the sources said.

