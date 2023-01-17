Kazakhstan recruits Abu Dhabi Ports to develop Caspian tanker fleet

ASTANA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Ports ADPORTS.AD will help Kazakhstan to build a tanker fleet in the Caspian Sea, reducing the former Soviet republic's dependence on Russian transit, Kazakh state oil company KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ said on Tuesday.

KazMunayGaz and Abu Dhabi Ports have agreed to set up a joint venture, it said, adding that it will also help to support offshore upstream projects and look into buying container ferries and dry bulk carriers.

Kazakhstan ships most of its crude to Europe by pipelines crossing Russia but is moving to diversify shipments because of the Ukraine crisis.

The European Union is trying to divert trade with China away from Russia, with one of the options being a route via Kazakhstan, the Caspian and the Caucasus. Russia, meanwhile, is increasing trade with Iran, which can also be routed through the Caspian Sea.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.