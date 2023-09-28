Kazakhstan ready to increase oil supplies to Germany - president

ALMATY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan has shipped 500,000 metric tonnes of crude to Germany via Russia's Druzhba pipeline this year, sales which began after Berlin decided to stop buying Russian oil.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)

