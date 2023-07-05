News & Insights

Kazakhstan pumps 347,100 metric tons of oil via BTC pipeline in Q2

July 05, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan pumped 347,100 metric tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in the second quarter, up from 19,200 metric tons in the first quarter, state oil pipeline company KazTransOil KZTO.KZ said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

