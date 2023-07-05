Kazakhstan pumps 347,100 metric tons of oil via BTC pipeline in Q2

ALMATY, July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan pumped 347,100 metric tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in the second quarter, up from 19,200 metric tons in the first quarter, state oil pipeline company KazTransOil KZTO.KZ said on Wednesday.

