Kazakhstan president says too early to set export duty on grain

ALMATY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday it was premature to impose export duties on grain as the country prepares for a more modest harvest this year due to drought.

"The government is raising the issue of introducing an export duty on grain in the future," Tokayev said in a statement on his website. "Given the current situation, I think it is premature to do so."

Central Asia's top grain producer expects its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% to 15.3 million tonnes after drought hit its main growing regions.

Kazakhstan banned exports of rye and limited exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed for six months from Aug. 15.

