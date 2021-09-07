Commodities

Kazakhstan president says too early to set export duty on grain

Contributor
Mariya Gordeyeva Reuters
Published

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday it was premature to impose export duties on grain as the country prepares for a more modest harvest this year due to drought.

ALMATY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday it was premature to impose export duties on grain as the country prepares for a more modest harvest this year due to drought.

"The government is raising the issue of introducing an export duty on grain in the future," Tokayev said in a statement on his website. "Given the current situation, I think it is premature to do so."

Central Asia's top grain producer expects its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% to 15.3 million tonnes after drought hit its main growing regions.

Kazakhstan banned exports of rye and limited exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed for six months from Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular