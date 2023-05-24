Kazakhstan plans to send 100,000 tonnes of crude to Germany via Druzhba pipeline in May 2023

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to ship 100,000 tonnes of its oil via Russia's Druzhba pipeline to Germany this month, Kazakh oil pipeline operator Kaztransoil said on Wednesday.

This is up from 90,000 tonnes of Kazakh crude delivered to Germany via Druzhba in the February-April period, Reuters data shows. Kaztransoil planned to deliver 100,000 tonnes of crude to Germany in April, but only supplied 50,000 tonnes.

In February, Kaztransoil shipped 20,000 tonnes of crude to Germany via Druzhba, the first such shipment ever, replacing Russian supplies for German refineries.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Mark Heinrich)

