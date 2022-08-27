Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister

NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday.

Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market stocked and cool inflation linked to rising global food prices.

Authorities said in June they would allow the shipment of 550,000 tonnes of wheat and 370,000 tonnes of flour up until Sept. 30.

"The situation has changed now, the (wheat) harvest outlook is optimistic - about 13 million tonnes, which is far more than last year," Karashukeyev wrote on Facebook.

Last season, Kazakhstan produced 11.8 million tonnes of wheat, according to official data.

Karashukeyev said the cabinet would discuss his ministry's proposal to lift the quotas next week.

It was not immediately clear whether the quotas would stay in place until the end of September or would be scrapped before their scheduled expiration.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Helen Popper)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.