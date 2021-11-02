Kazakhstan oil output rises above OPEC+ quota, sources say

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan increased oil output by 15% month on month in October to 1.598 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly above its OPEC+ quota, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country's OPEC+ oil production quota for October was set at 1.524 million bpd.

Kazakhstan's oil output was boosted by increases in production at its Tengiz and Kashagan oilfields, both of which completed planned maintenance in September.

Tengiz output rose 31% from from September to 649,000 bpd, while oil and condensate production at the Kashagan field was up 20% month on month at 404,247 bpd, the sources said.

The Kazakhstan energy ministry did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva Writing by Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman)

((Olga.Yagova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.