Kazakhstan oil output down 3% in March -sources

Kazakhstan's oil production excluding condensate fell to 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, down 3% from February, according to Reuters calculations based on output data from two industry sources.

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil, operator of the giant Tengiz oilfield, decreased its March oil output even more, by 6% from February to 622,209 bpd, the sources said.

The sharp fall in Kazak oil output was because of falling intake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system in the second half of March owing to storm damage to loading facilities at its Black Sea terminal.

