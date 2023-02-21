Kazakhstan may send first batch of oil to Germany in coming days -Kazakh minister

Adds context

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan may send the first batch of oil via Russia's Druzhba pipeline to Germany in the coming days, possibly on Wednesday, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov as saying on Wednesday.

"I really hope that it will go today," Akchulakov said.

Kazakh supplies are meant to replace those of Russian crude that the European Union pledged to stop buying as part of wider sanctions prompted by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions, but Germany's refineries in Leuna and Schwedt - which are connected to the pipeline - have not ordered any Russian crude for this year.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.