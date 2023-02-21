US Markets

Kazakhstan may send first batch of oil to Germany in coming days -Kazakh minister

Credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV

February 21, 2023 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan may send the first batch of oil via Russia's Druzhba pipeline to Germany in the coming days, possibly on Wednesday, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov as saying on Wednesday.

"I really hope that it will go today," Akchulakov said.

Kazakh supplies are meant to replace those of Russian crude that the European Union pledged to stop buying as part of wider sanctions prompted by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions, but Germany's refineries in Leuna and Schwedt - which are connected to the pipeline - have not ordered any Russian crude for this year.

