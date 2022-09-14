Kazakhstan may review 2022 oil output plan due to Kashagan outage

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan may adjust its 2022 oil output plan for 85.5 million tonnes due to an outage at the giant Kashagan oilfield, Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov said on Wednesday.

Akchulakov told reporters the field, which suffered a gas leak last month, was likely to return to its full capacity in October and it was unclear how much output would be lost.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)

