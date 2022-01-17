Kazakhstan leader orders privatisation to be fast-tracked

ALMATY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered his government to speed up privatisation in order reduce the state's presence in the economy, his spokesperson said on Monday.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation has long said it plans to privatise some of its biggest companies including oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ and railways operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, but has kept delaying the sales.

"The president expects concrete proposals and actions from the government and the state commission on privatisation," presidential spokesperson Berik Uali said on Facebook.

Tokayev has consolidated power after violent unrest shook the nation of 19 million this month. Several relatives of his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev have left senior positions in the public sector or at state companies in recent days.

Nazarbayev himself has not been seen in public since the unrest, the worst in Kazakhstan's post-Soviet history, erupted over a sharp increase in car fuel prices.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Pravin Char)

