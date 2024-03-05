News & Insights

Kazakhstan, Karachaganak investors to build gas processing plant

March 05, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

ASTANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan and the companies developing the giant Karachaganak gas condensate field have agreed to build a gas processing plant with a capacity of up to 4 billion cubic metres a year, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

