Kazakhstan, Karachaganak investors to build gas processing plant

ASTANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan and the companies developing the giant Karachaganak gas condensate field have agreed to build a gas processing plant with a capacity of up to 4 billion cubic metres a year, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.