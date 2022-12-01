Kazakhstan inflation soars to highest level since 1990s

ALMATY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Kazakhstan rose to 19.6% in November, the highest level since the 1990s when the Central Asian nation went through a triple-digit price growth, from 18.8% in October, the state Statistics Bureau said on Thursday.

In month-on-month terms, inflation slowed to 1.4% in November from 1.6% a month earlier, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.