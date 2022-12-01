Kazakhstan inflation soars to highest level since 1990s

Credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV

December 01, 2022 — 01:11 am EST

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Kazakhstan rose to 19.6% in November, the highest level since the 1990s when the Central Asian nation went through a triple-digit price growth, from 18.8% in October, the state Statistics Bureau said on Thursday.

In month-on-month terms, inflation slowed to 1.4% in November from 1.6% a month earlier, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.