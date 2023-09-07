News & Insights

Kazakhstan in talks with potential ArcelorMittal mill buyers -deputy PM

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

September 07, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

ASTANA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is in talks with potential investors who could take over its biggest steel mill in Temirtau from ArcelorMittal MT.LU, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said on Thursday.

Sklyar told reporters the cabinet was unhappy with ArcelorMittal's failure to meet its investment obligations, upgrade equipment and ensure worker safety after a series of deadly accidents.

"Work is under way to bring in other investors who could work efficiently and commit money to this enterprise's development," Sklyar said.

He declined to name any of the potential buyers but said Russia's Severstal CHNF.MM was not one of them, contrary to speculation in the local media.

Severstal's head of communications and investor relations, Vladimir Zaluzhsky, later confirmed in a call with Russian reporters that his firm was not bidding to buy the Temirtau steel mill.

