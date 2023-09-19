Kazakhstan harvests 6.6 mln tons of grains as of Sept 19 - minister

ALMATY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan harvested 6.6 million metric ton of grains and pulses as of Sept. 19, down from 14.2 million tons at the same date last year, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said on Tuesday.

The harvesting was slower this year, he said, and the yield has fallen to 0.95 tons per hectare from 1.22 tons last year.

