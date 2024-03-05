News & Insights

Kazakhstan expects to boost Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan

Credit: REUTERS/MUKHAMMADSHARIF MAMATKULOV

March 05, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

ASTANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Shipments of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan are expected to grow to 11 billion cubic metres a year from 2026 compared with 3 billion cubic metres a year currently, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Tuesday.

