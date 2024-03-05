Kazakhstan expects to boost Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Shipments of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan are expected to grow to 11 billion cubic metres a year from 2026 compared with 3 billion cubic metres a year currently, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

