Kazakhstan dollar bonds slip after government resigns, violent fuel protests

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Kazakhstan came under pressure on Wednesday after the government resigned in the wake of violent protests triggered by fuel price increase in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

The 2045 bond KZ126313985= fell nearly 1 cent in early trade to 141.24 cents in the dollar, its lowest level in three months, Refinitiv data showed.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades late on Tuesday to drive hundreds of protesters out of the main square in Almaty, the former Soviet republic's biggest city, and clashes resumed on Wednesday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Wednesday and a state of emergency was declared which included a curfew and movement restrictions.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

