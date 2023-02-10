BP

Kazakhstan delays BTC pipeline start-up amid force majeure at Ceyhan terminal

February 10, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's state energy company Kazmunaigaz has postponed the start of oil exports from the giant Tengiz oilfield via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline after BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on oil loadings from Ceyhan, four market sources said on Friday.

"Force majeure was declared in Ceyhan, and (Tengiz) crude supplies to BTC were put on hold," an industry source said.

