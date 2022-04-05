Kazakhstan cuts 2022 oil output outlook to 85.7 mln t

NUR-SULTAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has cut its oil output forecast to 85.7 million tonnes this year from the previous target of 87.5 million after damage to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Russia, economy minister Alibek Kuantyrov said on Tuesday.

The CPC, which ships about 80% of Kazakh crude exports, is working at half capacity after briefly halting loading last month from its Black Sea terminal following storm damage to mooring points.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

