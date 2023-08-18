News & Insights

Kazakhstan could redirect oil exports via Russia's Baltic ports if Black Sea situation worsens -Kaztransoil deputy head

August 18, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Felix Light for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan could redirect oil exports to Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga instead of Novorossiysk, if the situation on the Black Sea deteriorates, the deputy head of state oil pipeline company Kaztransoil said on Friday.

Kaztransoil's Erik Sagiev said during an online briefing: "If the situation in the Black Sea worsens, the volumes that we transport in the direction of the port of Sheskharis (in Novorossiysk) will be transferred to the port of Ust-Luga".

Novorossiysk, Russia's largest Black Sea port, handles the bulk of Kazakhstan's oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Earlier in August, navigation in the port's waters was briefly banned after a and Ukraine has threatened further such attacks if Russian air strikes on Ukrainian ports continue.

