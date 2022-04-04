Kazakhstan considering limiting grain and flour exports -RIA

ALMATY, April 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is considering temporarily limiting grain and flour exports, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.

He provided no detail of the possible limitations. Kazakhstan has used export quotas in the past.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

