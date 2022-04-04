Commodities

Kazakhstan considering limiting grain and flour exports -RIA

Polina Devitt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan is considering temporarily limiting grain and flour exports, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.

He provided no detail of the possible limitations. Kazakhstan has used export quotas in the past.

