Kazakhstan central bank hikes main rate, sees room for more tightening

April 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate KZCBIR=ECI on Monday to 14.0% from 13.5% in an unexpected move it said reflected its commitment to tackling inflation.

The bank said it saw room for further monetary tightening if it deems it necessary at its next policy meeting on June 6.

Annual inflation in the oil-exporting Central Asian nation surged to 12% in March from 8.7% a month earlier as the tenge KZT= currency plunged alongside the Russian rouble RUB= in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Most analysts polled by Reuters last week had expected the bank to keep the rate unchanged after hiking it in February in response to the invasion and the subsequent turmoil in Russian financial markets.

Russia is Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner, and also transships a large portion of Kazakhstan's exports - including oil - and imports.

Nevertheless, when the rouble RUB= plunged to record lows in response to fresh Western sanctions and the tenge followed, the central bank said the market should not expect the Kazakh currency to lose as much value as its Russian counterpart.

The rate hike takes Kazakhstan in the opposite direction from Russia, whose central bank cut its rate to 17% from 20% this month, and could in theory help Kazakhstan avoid importing Russian inflation partly driven by country-specific sanctions.

The tenge was up as much as 44% on the year against the rouble in March but has now given up most gains to trade only about 2% stronger than at the end of 2021.

The Kazakh regulator also said on Monday that a fresh government spending increase announced last month would contribute to inflationary pressure.

The cabinet said in March it planned to tap the country's rainy-day National Fund for an additional sum of more than 600 billion tenge ($1.3 billion) this year.

