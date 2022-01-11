Kazakhstan cenbank says will intervene to ensure currency stability

Mariya Gordeyeva
Kazakhstan's central bank will intervene if needed on the foreign exchange market in order to ensure the stability of the local tenge currency once trading resumes on Jan. 12 following a week of violent unrest, the bank said on Tuesday.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation has been shaken by the worst bout of political violence in its post-Soviet history, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says was aimed at overthrowing his government.

