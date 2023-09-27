Kazakhstan c.bank says oil, balance of payments to support currency

Adds details of currency weakening in paragraph 2

ALMATY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Higher oil prices and Kazakhstan's positive balance of payments will stabilise and support its tenge KZT= currency, the Kazakh central bank said on Thursday, after the tenge weakened about 4% against the U.S. dollar so far this month.

The bank said the tenge's weakening had been caused by a combination of the dollar's own strengthening, seasonal demand from importers, the August policy rate cut in Kazakhstan and the decision to end mandatory foreign currency sales by state-owned companies.

The bank also said its plans to further ease monetary policy were constrained by potential risks from fiscal stimulus and high inflationary expectations.

It said it would continue cutting its key rate if inflation steadily slowed.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jamie Freed)

