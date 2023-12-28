Kazakhstan-based fintech Kaspi.kz makes US IPO filing public

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-based digital banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz KSPIq.L on Thursday made public its filing for an initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange, applied to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the Nasdaq.

It has tapped Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

