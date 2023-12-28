News & Insights

Kazakhstan-based fintech Kaspi.kz makes US IPO filing public

December 28, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-based digital banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz KSPIq.L on Thursday made public its filing for an initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange, applied to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the Nasdaq.

It has tapped Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

