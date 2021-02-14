Kazakhstan approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use - govt

ALMATY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the coronavirus, the Central Asian nation's government said on Monday.

Kazakhstan has already started producing Sputnik V locally for use in its mass vaccination campaign.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.