Kazakh wheat and flour export restrictions to begin on April 15

NUR-SULTAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to restrict wheat and wheat flour exports from April 15 until June 15, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

Kazakhstan, which exports grains to neighbouring Central Asian nations and Afghanistan, said earlier this month it plans to limit wheat and wheat flour exports to 1 million tonnes and 300,000 tonnes respectively until mid-June.

The Central Asian country also ships some grains to China and to Black Sea ports.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

