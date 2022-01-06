Kazakh uranium miner kazatomprom says production and exports continue normally

ALMATY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports.

"Uranium mining is going according to plan there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfulling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Uranium prices have soared in recent days amid unrest Kazakhstan spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Olzhas Auyezov, Polina Devitt; writing by Sujata Rao)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.