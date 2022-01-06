Kazakh uranium miner kazatomprom says production and exports continue normally

Contributors
Mariya Gordeyeva Reuters
Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports.

ALMATY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports.

"Uranium mining is going according to plan there have been no stoppages. The company is fulfulling its export contracts," a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Uranium prices have soared in recent days amid unrest Kazakhstan spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Olzhas Auyezov, Polina Devitt; writing by Sujata Rao)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More