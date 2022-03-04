Kazakh tenge drops 2.6% on interbank market

The Kazakh tenge weakened 2.6% to 509.70 per dollar on the interbank market on Friday, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

The Central Asian nation's currency has plunged alongside the Russian rouble RUB= since Moscow invaded Ukraine last week.

