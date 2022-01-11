Kazakh president says miners must pay higher taxes

Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PRESIDENT OF KAZAKHSTAN WEBSITE

ALMATY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Tuesday to extract greater tax revenue from the mining sector which he said was profiting from higher metals prices.

