Kazakh president says miners must pay higher taxes

ALMATY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Tuesday to extract greater tax revenue from the mining sector which he said was profiting from higher metals prices.

