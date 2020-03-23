Kazakh president orders mandatory FX sales by state companies

Adds details, context

ALMATY, March 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered state-owned companies on Monday to start selling part of their foreign currency revenue on the domestic market to support the local tenge KZT= currency, his office said.

The tenge has lost about 14% of its value aginst the dollar since the collapse of the global oil producers' pact which sent the price of crude, Kazakhstan's key export, into free fall.

In a meeting with his cabinet, Tokayev also ordered state-owned companies to start converting their foreign-currency deposits into tenge and pay out up to 100% of last year's profits in dividends.

He further ordered a standstill on bank loan repayments by individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses for the duration of the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which is set to last until at least mid-April but may be extended.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

