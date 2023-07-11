Kazakh oil output yet to recover from blackout -data

ALMATY, July 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's daily oil output slipped to 225,700 metric tons on July 10 from 225,900 tons a day earlier, Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday, remaining significantly lower than before the July 3 regional power outage that hit production.

Kazakhstan produced more than 250,000 tons of crude per day before the blackout.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )

