Kazakh oil output drops on Karachaganak maintenance

September 12, 2023 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's daily oil output fell to 213,800 metric tons on Sept. 11 from 243,500 tons a day earlier as maintenance work began on the Karachaganak gas condensate field, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The field has reduced its output by 27,000 tons a day and will undergo maintenance until Sept. 15, the ministry said in a statement.

