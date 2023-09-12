Kazakh oil output drops on Karachaganak maintenance

Adds details

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's daily oil output fell to 213,800 metric tons on Sept. 11 from 243,500 tons a day earlier as maintenance work began on the Karachaganak gas condensate field, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The field has reduced its output by 27,000 tons a day and will undergo maintenance until Sept. 15, the ministry said in a statement.

