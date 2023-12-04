Kazakh oil output down 2% on month in Nov amid export disruptions

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's oil output edged down 2% month on month in November to 7.3 million metric tons (1.78 million barrels per day), official data and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Oil production, disrupted by storms in the Black Sea through which crude is exported, recovered to 230,500 tons on Dec.3 after dropping to 183,660 tons in late November, data showed.

(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

