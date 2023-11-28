Kazakh oil output cuts expected to last at least until Dec.3

ALMATY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's largest oil fields plan to maintain reduced output at least until Dec.3, which will improve the country's compliance with its OPEC+ quota, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Kazakh oil producers have cut output due to storms in the Black Sea, via which their crude is shipped.

The ministry now sees November oil output, not including gas condensate, at 1.588 million barrels per day and December production at 1.673 million bpd, down from the previously planned 1.605 million and 1.599 million bpd respectively, but still above the 1.550 million bpd quota.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.