Kazakh oil output cuts expected to last at least until Dec.3

Credit: REUTERS/TURAR KAZANGAPOV

November 28, 2023 — 05:56 am EST

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's largest oil fields plan to maintain reduced output at least until Dec.3, which will improve the country's compliance with its OPEC+ quota, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Kazakh oil producers have cut output due to storms in the Black Sea, via which their crude is shipped.

The ministry now sees November oil output, not including gas condensate, at 1.588 million barrels per day and December production at 1.673 million bpd, down from the previously planned 1.605 million and 1.599 million bpd respectively, but still above the 1.550 million bpd quota.

