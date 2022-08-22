Kazakh oil exports via Russia hit by damaged equipment

Adds details, background

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil majors such as ExxonMobil and Chevron will have to cut exports of Kazakh oil via Russia again due to damaged equipment, the pipeline operator said on Monday, adding to energy supply disruptions from Russia to the West.

CPC, which ships oil from Kazakhstan via Russia to global markets and handles about 1% of global oil, said oil exports from two of its three mooring points at a Black Sea terminal had been suspended, confirming a Reuters report on Saturday.

It said loadings were only being processed from SPM-3, while SPM-1 and SPM-2 were out of service. Oil loading requests will therefore have to be reduced, it said.

CPC plans to replace equipment parts on the two affected SPMs and is looking for an organisation to carry out the works. The consortium didn't specify a timeline for the works.

CPC has cut exports on several occasions over the past six months amid tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's move to send thousands of troops into Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation.

Russia has slashed exports of gas to the European Union, triggering fears of energy rationing this winter.

