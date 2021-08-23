Kazakh lender Halyk Bank raises 2021 profit guidance

Credit: REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

Kazakh lender Halyk Bank has raised its 2021 net profit guidance to about 450 billion tenge ($1.06 billion) from its previous projection of "more than 400 billion tenge", it said on Monday.

The bank HSBK.KZ, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said in a presentation that it now forecasts faster growth in both interest income and commission.

($1 = 425.2800 tenge)

