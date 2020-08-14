Kazakh iron ore shipments to China hit border crossing bottleneck

ALMATY/BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China has imposed restrictions on trains crossing from Kazakhstan delaying shipments of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of commodities such as iron ore, Kazakh companies said, as the Central Asian country has raised the matter with Beijing.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter for the former Soviet republic, whose economy depends heavily on the exports of oil and metals, the CEO of Kazakh state railway company KTZ raised the issue with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev this week and said the company was taking measures to resolve it.

The new restrictions have caused heavy congestion at the Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing, the main one used for China-bound commodities, with the first delays reported in late June.

Eurasian Resources Group, one of Kazakhstan's biggest miners, said a third of its iron ore carriages were being blocked from passing through Dostyk.

"The main reason (for the backlog) were restrictions imposed by China on the passage of trains through the Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing," the company said.

The company shipped 1.5 million tonnes of iron ore pellets and concentrate to China in January-May, a 63% jump year-on-year, and aimed to increase monthly shipments to 600,000 tonnes.

State railway company KTZ said: "China has tightened the rules on shipping certain kinds of cargoes and has done a lot of work to enforce a switch to containers."

KTZ also said the Kazakh government was in talks with the Chinese railways administration and the Beijing cabinet.

China and Kazakhstan use different track gauges and wagons have to change gauge to cross the border which is a time-consuming operation. Meanwhile, containers can be more quickly moved between trains with different gauges.

The congestion comes as China's far western region of Xinjiang, which borders Kazakhstan and is a transit route for a range of commodities, including crude oil and natural gas, is grappling with a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

Regional capital Urumqi has imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. A local railway department office source said there had been no recent changes in policies governing the entry and exit of goods.

The General Administration of Customs in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outside of Xinjiang, China has been focusing on intercepting imported coronavirus cases after largely bringing the domestic situation under control.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty, Tom Daly and Min Zhang in Beijing. Editing by Jane Merriman)

