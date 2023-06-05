Kazakh Halyk Bank to press ahead with dividend under new regulations

ALMATY, June 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, HSBKq.L will press ahead with a planned dividend payment after complying with new regulations that required it to first repay some of the aid received from the government, the bank said on Monday.

Halyk Bank said it had returned to a state fund 28.4 billion tenge ($63.4 million) from a deposit previously held by Kazkommertsbank, a lender that Halyk took over in 2017 as part of a government-orchestrated bailout.

Kazakh authorities said last month they would make it mandatory for banks to repay state aid before sharing profits with shareholders.

($1 = 447.8800 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

