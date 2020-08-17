Kazakh Halyk Bank cuts 2020 profit guidance after 16.5% drop in Q2

Adds revised profit guidance

ALMATY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, HSBKq.L, cut its 2020 consolidated net income guidance to around 300 billion tenge ($716 million) from 350 billion tenge on Monday, after posting a 16.5% decrease in second-quarter profit.

The bank said the drop in quarterly profit was mainly due to higher credit loss expenses.

Halyk said it has made additional allowances for expected credit losses to reflect the increased risk and uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

Last year, Halyk posted a profit of 334.5 billion tenge.

($1 = 418.8700 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Evans)

