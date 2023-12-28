Kazakh fintech giant Kaspi.kz makes US IPO filing public

Adds financial details in paragraph 5, background in paragraphs 2-4 and 6-8

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-based fintech heavyweight Kaspi.kz KSPIq.L disclosed a surge in profits and revenue for its most recent quarter on Thursday, when it took another step towards a U.S. listing by making its IPO paperwork public.

The company commands a valuation of nearly $19 billion on the London Stock Exchange, where its global depositary receipts are already listed.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.