Kazakh fintech firm Kaspi.kz reports 25% jump in Q1 profit

ALMATY, April 26 (Reuters) - Kazakh fintech company Kaspi.kz KSPI.KZ, KSPIq.L posted a 25% increase in adjusted net income for the first quarter on Monday to 78.620 billion tenge (about $183 million) and raised its full-year profit forecasts.

"Our profitability has benefitted from material cost savings as we have transitioned payment volumes away from third-party network providers to our own proprietary payments network and the operating leverage inherent in both our Payments and Marketplace platforms, partially offset by softer but expected Fintech trends," the London-listed firm said in a statement.

Kaspi.kz said it now expected to post a full-year adjusted net income above 410 billion tenge ($953.5 million) from a previous forecast for around the same sum based on higher revenue and margins.

($1 = 429.9900 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Louise Heavens)

