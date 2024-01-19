Kazakh fintech company Kaspi.kz prices US share offering

ALMATY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh fintech and banking company Kaspi.kz KSPI.KZ has priced its U.S. share offering at $92 per American depository share (ADS), it said on Friday, meaning its key shareholders will raise $1.04 billion from the sale.

Kaspi.kz, already listed on the Kazakh and London stock exchanges, has said it wanted to improve liquidity and valuation by listing on NASDAQ.

