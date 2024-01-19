News & Insights

KSPI

Kazakh fintech company Kaspi.kz prices US share offering

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 19, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ALMATY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh fintech and banking company Kaspi.kz KSPI.KZ has priced its U.S. share offering at $92 per American depository share (ADS), it said on Friday, meaning its key shareholders will raise $1.04 billion from the sale.

Kaspi.kz, already listed on the Kazakh and London stock exchanges, has said it wanted to improve liquidity and valuation by listing on NASDAQ.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.