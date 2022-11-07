Kazakh daily oil output jumps as Kashagan restores production

Recasts with energy ministry comment

ASTANA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's daily oil and gas condensate output jumped to 258,900 tonnes on Sunday as the giant Kashagan field restored output which had suffered due to a gas leak in August, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan produced 244,600 tonnes of oil and condensate, up from 234,600 tonnes of Nov. 4. In late October, Kashagan output doubled but remained well below capacity. []

Aside from Kashagan, Kazakhstan's output has been restricted by the outage of two mooring points at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea which tranships most of Kazakh crude. The CPC has said repairs were under way.

"The one working mooring point is handling all volumes," a Kazakh energy ministry spokeswoman said. "As for repairs on the others, there have been no updates, we are still waiting."

Kashagan is being developed by a consortium which includes Eni ENI.MI, Shell SHEL.L, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, ExxonMobil XOM.N, CNPC, Inpex 1605.T and KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ.

