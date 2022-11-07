Kazakh daily oil output jumps amid expected Kashagan recovery

ALMATY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's daily oil and gas condensate output jumped to 258,900 tonnes on Sunday, official data showed on Monday, a level not seen for months due to planned and emergency outages at the Central Asian nation's biggest fields.

The former Soviet republic's government has said it expected the giant Kashagan oilfield to fully restore output by the end of October after suffering from a gas leak in August.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan produced 244,600 tonnes of oil and condensate, up from 234,600 tonnes of Nov. 4.

Aside from Kashagan, Kazakhstan's output has been restricted by the outage of two mooring points at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea which tranships most of Kazakh crude. The CPC has said repairs were under way.

Kashagan is being developed by a consortium which includes Eni ENI.MI, Shell SHEL.L, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, ExxonMobil XOM.N, CNPC, Inpex 1605.T and KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ.

