Kazakh central bank will consider rate cut in H2

Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

June 05, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

ALMATY, June 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank will consider a "smooth and careful decrease" in its key interest rate in the second half of this year, but it is unlikely to happen at the July 5 meeting, the bank said on Monday.

"Our decisions will largely depend on whether actual inflation matches forecasts, as well as on the sustained decrease in core inflation, with limited impact from the indirect effects of fuel and utilities price increases, the dynamics of inflation expectations and the government abiding by the budget rule when drafting the 2024-25 budgets," it said.

The bank raised its 2023 inflation forecast to a range of 11-14% from 9-12%, citing planned price increases of fuel and utilities and elevated government spending.

Risks to the forecast include capital flight from emerging markets, disruptions to oil exports via Russia, fiscal spending pressure and a potential jump in demand for consumer goods from Russian citizens amid Western sanctions.

Kazakhstan shares the world's longest continuous land border with Russia and hundreds of thousands of Russians moved to the country last year after Moscow's conscription campaign, driving up rents and increasing consumer demand across the board.

