Kazakh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, to consider cut in August

ALMATY, July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 16.75% on Wednesday, saying it would consider a cautious cut at the next meeting in August.

The bank said inflation expectations remained elevated and adjusted its own medium-term inflation target to 5% from 4-5% in 2023-24 and 3-4% from 2025.

The rate decision was in line with market expectationsand the bank said the rate at which inflation was slowing required the regulator to remain cautious.

Annual inflation slowed to 14.6% in June from 15.9% in May, after peaking at more than 20% in late 2022 and early this year.

The International Monetary Fund said last month that "policy should remain tight in 2023 until inflation is firmly on a downward trend and inflation expectations are re-anchored".

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

